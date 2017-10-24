Driver fatally hits her 5-year-old son after school drop-off 

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.

The boy was hit Tuesday morning outside Saint Francis de Sales School in Coventry Township, a few miles south of downtown Akron.

A spokesman for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the boy died at the scene. Authorities didn’t immediately release the child’s name. He was from nearby Green.

The sheriff’s office says the initial investigation showed no indication that drugs, alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the collision. It remains under investigation.

WEWS-TV reports that investigators say the mother isn’t expected to face charges.

