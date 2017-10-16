Cavaliers’ LeBron ankle injury, status for NBA opener unclear

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

LeBron James: NBA media day

FILE – This Sept. 25, 2017 file photo shows Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James answering questions during the NBA basketball team media day in Independence, Ohio. James tested his injured left ankle during a portion of practice Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 but it’s still not known if he’ll play in Cleveland’s season opener. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, file)

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James tested his injured left ankle during a portion of practice Sunday, but it’s still not known if he’ll play in Cleveland’s season opener.

James has been slowed since spraining his ankle in practice on Sept. 27. The three-time NBA champion sat out the Cavaliers’ first three exhibition games before making his debut last week against Chicago. He played 30 minutes but may have aggravated his ankle while making a spin move in the loss.

James was held out of Friday’s preseason finale in Orlando to rest the ankle.

The Cavs open the regular season Tuesday in a highly anticipated matchup with their former point guard Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics.

Coach Tyronn Lue said James was on the floor to go over some plays Sunday before getting in a cardio workout and some treatment.

James has been remarkably durable during his career and never missed an opener. Lue said it’s still too early to make a determination on whether he’ll face the Celtics.

“He’s got to see how it feels,” Lue said. “Getting treatment, work it the right way and see what happens.”

Lue joked when asked why the seemingly indestructible James has been hampered by this injury.

“He’s getting older, like me,” Lue said. “It’s something that he’s been trying to work on. He tried to come back and play and he might have tweaked it on that spin move, and that could have set him back a little bit.”

