Thursday’s Scores

Posted On Fri. Oct 6th, 2017
PREP FOOTBALL
Johnstown-Monroe 33, Newark Cath. 13
Tol. Start 17, Tol. Scott 14, OT
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
