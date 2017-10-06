MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Suit Alleges Jail Didn’t Do Enough To Prevent Inmate Suicide

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The wife of a man who killed himself at an Ohio county jail has filed a lawsuit claiming jail staff didn’t take sufficient precautions to prevent his death.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) that Wayne Jordan’s wife filed the lawsuit last week in federal court in Akron. Jordan died in February 2016 at the Summit County Jail.

At the time, a sheriff’s office spokesman said the 63-year-old hadn’t shown any signs of being suicidal.

The suit says that Jordan denied considering suicide when initially booked but his mental condition deteriorated before his death four months later.

The suit says there was no suicide monitoring in place when he hanged himself in his cell days before his trial on rape charges was set to start.

A sheriff’s spokesman declined to comment.

