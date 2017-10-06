MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On Fri. Oct 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — A pub owner outside of Columbus says he can’t understand why someone put racist fliers on vehicles at an apartment complex saying black people aren’t welcome at his establishment.

WCMH-TV the fliers placed on windshields concerning Average Joe’s Pub in New Albany included a racial slur.

Average Joe’s co-owner Paul Rockwell says the fliers have created distress for him and his staff as they answer calls from people who have read Facebook posts about the racist message.

Rockwell says he’s sorry it happened and that Average Joe’s opens its doors to everyone. He says “we’re not going to allow hate to be spread in our name.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Relish Magazine October 2017 Halloween Scary Fun

Relish Halloween Magazine

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company