Flyers-Kings Sums
First Period_None. Penalties_Konecny, PHI, (hooking), 4:31; Cammalleri, LA, (tripping), 14:36.
Second Period_1, Los Angeles, Lewis 1 (Shore, Clifford), 6:16. Penalties_Forbort, LA, (high sticking), 0:48; Giroux, PHI, (slashing), 10:52; Lewis, LA, (hooking), 13:04; Sanheim, PHI, major (high sticking), 18:14.
Third Period_2, Los Angeles, Toffoli 1 (Carter, Pearson), 17:39. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (tripping), 9:58; Lewis, LA, (interference), 12:58; Voracek, PHI, (hooking), 19:34.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-8-17_35. Los Angeles 9-13-5_27.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 5; Los Angeles 0 of 5.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Neuvirth 0-1-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 1-0-0 (35-35).
A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:37.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Vaughan Rody.