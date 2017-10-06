Flyers-Kings Sums

First Period_None. Penalties_Konecny, PHI, (hooking), 4:31; Cammalleri, LA, (tripping), 14:36.

Second Period_1, Los Angeles, Lewis 1 (Shore, Clifford), 6:16. Penalties_Forbort, LA, (high sticking), 0:48; Giroux, PHI, (slashing), 10:52; Lewis, LA, (hooking), 13:04; Sanheim, PHI, major (high sticking), 18:14.

Third Period_2, Los Angeles, Toffoli 1 (Carter, Pearson), 17:39. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (tripping), 9:58; Lewis, LA, (interference), 12:58; Voracek, PHI, (hooking), 19:34.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-8-17_35. Los Angeles 9-13-5_27.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 5; Los Angeles 0 of 5.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Neuvirth 0-1-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 1-0-0 (35-35).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:37.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Vaughan Rody.

