Cops: Bengals’ Boyd, Ex-Pitt Star, Had Drugs In Crashed Car

Posted On Fri. Oct 6th, 2017
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd was charged Thursday with owning a vape pen containing the active ingredient in marijuana, that police say they found when Boyd’s friend crashed Boyd’s car in the Pittsburgh suburbs in July.

Jefferson Hills police say Boyd, a former star at the University of Pittsburgh and Clairton High School — also in the suburbs — lent his car to a friend who crashed it about 3 a.m. July 12. Boyd wasn’t in the car.

But police say they found an open bottle of cognac, an unopened bottle of peach vodka, and two vape pens and several unopened vape cartridges containing THC.

Boyd’s attorney, Daniel Konieczka (koh-NETCH’-kah) says there “might be some factual confusion” over who owned the vape items. But police say Boyd acknowledged owning one of the vape pens.

