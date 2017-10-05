MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Toledo Zoo Receives 3 Orphaned Cougar Cubs From Washington

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Toledo Zoo is caring for three cougar cubs sent to Ohio from Washington state after being orphaned.

Zoo officials said Thursday that one of the cubs is 10-12 weeks old. The other two are around 3 weeks old and came from a litter of four. The other two cubs in that litter were sent to a New Jersey zoo.

Visitors can watch the staff bottle feed the two younger cubs at around 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily near an indoor viewing area for elephants at the Toledo Zoo.

The zoo in northwest Ohio had no cougars before the cubs arrived.

Cougars, also known as pumas and mountain lions, are found throughout North America. But it’s been more than a 100 years since a confirmed sighting in Ohio.

