Police: Man Fatally Stabbed During Ohio Home Invasion

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in an Ohio home invasion has died after being stabbed by a resident at the home.

Akron police say officers responded to a call about a stabbing victim inside a car around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The man was taken to a hospital where he died. Authorities haven’t released his name.

Police were called around the same time to a home where a resident said two armed suspects had broken in after removing an air conditioning unit and then fled when he stabbed one of them in the chest.

Police say a 24-year-old man found with the suspect who was stabbed has been arrested.

A police spokesman said detectives will consult with prosecutors to determine if the resident will face charges.

