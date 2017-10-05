MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Panarin, Dubois Among Newcomers For Ambitious Blue Jackets

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will open the new season on Friday night with a new superstar, some impressive rookies and a familiar player in a new position.

The Blue Jackets hope winger Artemi Panarin, acquired in a trade with Chicago for Brandon Saad, will be the elite sniper needed to reach the next level and get deeper into the playoffs this time around.

Versatile captain Nick Foligno has been moved from wing to center to help solidify a lineup dinged by a couple injuries.

Rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois, the 19-year-old forward who was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft, made the roster. So did rookie forward Sonny Milano, a first-round pick in 2014.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company