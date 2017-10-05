OSHA Investigating Death Of Worker Crushed By Stone Slabs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Workplace safety investigators are looking into the death of a man who was crushed by granite slabs at a stone distribution company in Ohio.

Police said Wednesday that 55-year-old Robert Schofield was killed when multiple slabs toppled on top of him Tuesday at Unique Stone Concepts in Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation, which is expected to take up to six months.

A Department of Labor spokeswoman says the company has no prior history with OSHA.

