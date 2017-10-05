Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 05.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 05 9:30 AM Ohio Secretary of State Husted’s public schedule – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted speaks at ViaQuest Annual Conference, where he receives their Conference Honoree Award, Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, 50 North 3rd St, Columbus (9:30 AM EDT); and attends the 2017 Synergy Conference Luncheon, Embassy Suites Dublin, 5100 Upper Metro Place, Dublin (12:00 PM EDT)

Location: Columbus Dublin http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Sam Rossi Ohio Secretary of State SRossi@ohiosecretaryofstate.gov 1 614 466 2729

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 05 1:30 PM Ohio AG DeWine speaks to Ohio Library Council on drug addiction – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine keynotes Ohio Library Council’s Annual Convention and Expo, discussing the impact of drug addiction on communities, and announces a new effort involving the Attorney General’s Office, Ohio Library Council, and State Library of Ohio to raise awareness about drug addiction

Location: Dayton Convention Center, 22 East 5th St, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson Dan.Tierney@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 05 8:00 AM Impact Ohio Cincinnati Conference – Impact Ohio Cincinnati Conference, including keynote luncheon on ‘The State of the Parties’ with Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken and Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper. Other speakers include Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Government Affairs, The Cincinnati Enquirer State Government and Politics Reporter Jessie Balmert, Cincinnati Business Courier Editor Rob Daumeyer, The Cincinnati Enquirer Columnist Bryon McCauley, The Cincinnati Enquirer Political Columnist Jason Williams, The Ohio Council of Behavioral Health & Family Services Providers CEO Lori Criss, Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus, Ohio Society of Addiction Medicine President Dr Shawn Ryan, Ohio state Rep. Robert Sprague, Ohio state Sen. Frank LaRose, OKI Regional Council of Governments CEO mark Policinski, Cincinnati Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld, and AT&T Internet of Things Digital Infrastructure Specialist Jamie Sullivan

Location: Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel, 36 East 4th St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati impactohio.org https://twitter.com/ImpactOhioTSG

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 05 12:00 PM Ohio Dreamers call for GOP Sen. Portman to support the ‘Dream Act’ – Ohio Dreamers and voters call for Republican Sen. Rob Portman to support the ‘Dream Act’, through a ‘creative and symbolic action’ with Indivisible CLE, DreamActivist Ohio, the InterReligious Task Force on Central America, Cleveland Jobs with Justice, Greater Cleveland Immigrant Support Network, and America’s Voice: Ohio. The group meet at Free Stamp, unveiling and then delivering personalized Dreamer figure, before walking to the Federal Building and unfurling the Dreamer cutouts outside

Location: Willard Park, 601 Lakeside Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://americasvoice.org/ https://twitter.com/americasvoice

Contacts: Tessa Wiseman New Paradigm Strategy Group tessa@npstrategygroup.com

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 05 12:00 PM Ohio House Speaker’s HOPES public roundtable – Ohio House Speaker’s Task Force on Heroin, Opioids, Prevention, Education, and Safety (H.O.P.E.S.). public roundtable, to hear from other officials and individuals to learn about new solutions to address the opioid addiction crisis

Location: Center for Addiction Treatment, 834 Ezzard Charles Drive, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Andrew Yogmour Office of Rep. Robert Sprague 1 614 466 3819

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 05 1:30 PM Ohio Development Services Agency meeting on the State Fiscal Year 2018 Ohio Housing Trust Fund Allocation

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency Todd.Walker@development.ohio.gov 1 614 644 0247

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 06 6:15 PM Ohio State Bar Foundation Annual Awards Dinner

Location: Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center, 100 Green Meadows Dr S, Lewis Center, OH osbf.org https://twitter.com/_osbf_

Contacts: Julia Wyche Ohio State Bar Foundation jwyche@osbf.net 1 614 487 4450

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 06 – Sunday, Oct. 08 Girl Scout National Council Session Convention public sessions begin – G.I.R.L. 2017 Girl Scout National Council Session Convention public sessions begin, with speakers including Barbara Pierce Bush and Chelsea Clinton, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator and former New Jersey Governor Christie Todd Whitman, and Ohio First Lady Karen Kasich * Event is a forum for communicating with the leadership of the Girl Scouts about the innovation and the variety of products and services available to service the needs of Girl Scouting

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Columbus www.GirlScouts.org https://twitter.com/girlscouts

Contacts: Girl Scouts of the USA Press media@girlscouts.org 1 212 852 8525

——————–

Friday, Oct. 06 – Sunday, Oct. 08 Recumbent Cycle-Con Tradeshow & Convention

Location: Sharonville Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://recumbentcyclecon.com/ https://twitter.com/RCCExpo

Contacts: Recumbent and Tandem Rider Magazine rtrmag@earthlink.net

