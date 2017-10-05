MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Marion County Prosecutor Dies From Medical Complications

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
MARION, Ohio (AP) — An elected county prosecutor in central Ohio has died from an apparent medical illness.

The Marion Star that Marion County Prosecutor Brent Yager collapsed at his Caledonia home Tuesday night and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy says Yager had suffered from a medical condition the last few months that often prevented him from going to work.

Yager, a Republican, was first elected prosecutor in 2008 and won re-election in 2012 and 2016.

Longtime friend and current Assistant County Prosecutor Kevin Collins told the newspaper that Yager had a “strong sense of justice.”

The Marion County Board of Commissioners is expected to appoint an acting prosecutor Thursday. Local Republicans will pick Yager’s successor.

Yager is survived by his wife, Corrine.

