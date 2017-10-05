Gray To Start Game 1 Against Indians, Sabathia For Game 2

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Sonny Gray will make his postseason debut for the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Indians.

Gray, who was acquired in a deadline trade in July from Oakland to help the Yankees’ playoff push, will face Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer in the opener. Bauer was a surprise choice to pitch by manager Terry Francona, who elected to use the right-hander ahead of ace Corey Kluber.

Gray went 1-2 with a 4.86 ERA in three starts against the Indians this season. He went 4-7 with a 3.72 ERA in 11 outings for New York.

The Yankees will start CC Sabathia in Game 2 against Kluber. Sabathia spent eight seasons with Cleveland and twice pitched in the postseason for the Indians.

The 37-year-old Sabathia went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA this season. He has a 9-5 record in 18 career postseason starts.

