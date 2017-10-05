Flyers-Sharks Sums
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Giroux (Voracek), 8:28. 2, Philadelphia, Weal (Gostisbehere, Konecny), 11:16 (pp). 3, San Jose, Labanc (Dillon, Pavelski), 17:17. 4, San Jose, Labanc, 19:41 (pp). Penalties_Labanc, SJ, (interference), 10:21; Manning, PHI, (hooking), 18:09.
Second Period_5, Philadelphia, Simmonds (Voracek, Gostisbehere), 17:36 (pp). Penalties_Hagg, PHI, (tripping), 0:51; MacDonald, PHI, (cross checking), 7:44; Labanc, SJ, (slashing), 17:28; Gudas, PHI, (interference), 18:50.
Third Period_6, San Jose, Couture (Burns, Thornton), 3:12 (pp). 7, Philadelphia, Simmonds (Gostisbehere, Voracek), 9:27 (pp). 8, Philadelphia, Simmonds (Couturier), 19:24. Penalties_Konecny, PHI, (hooking), 2:37; Labanc, SJ, (tripping), 9:21; Karlsson, SJ, (interference), 15:05; Pavelski, SJ, (high sticking), 17:39; Gudas, PHI, (boarding), 18:54.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-6-17_31. San Jose 11-13-11_35.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 3 of 5; San Jose 2 of 6.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 0-0-0 (35 shots-32 saves). San Jose, Jones 0-0-0 (30-26).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:26.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brad Kovachik.