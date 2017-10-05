MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Court: Teen Competent To Stand Trial In School Shooting

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A teen charged as an adult in a western Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been found competent to stand trial.

Court documents show a Champaign County judge made the ruling in Ely Serna’s case. Serna has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including attempted murder in the January shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School in West Liberty.

Serna has been in a mental health hospital since authorities said he posed a risk of harm to himself or others. The judge has ordered Serna to remain there to maintain his competency for trial.

Authorities allege the 17-year-old Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate, critically wounding him. Another student was slightly injured.

No motive has been disclosed.

A message was left Thursday for Serna’s attorney.

