MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Court: Bartender Who Sold Drinks To Woman Who Fell Charged

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a bartender at a Cleveland bar where a 20-year-old woman was critically injured falling from a second-story balcony on St. Patrick’s Day has been charged with selling alcohol to someone under 21.

Court records show 29-year-old Carisa Buehner is charged with the first-degree misdemeanor. Cleveland.com reports court records say Buehner sold three mixed vodka drinks to Megan Keefe and surveillance video showed Beuhner give Keefe the drinks without asking for her ID.

A message left Thursday at a Chardon phone listing for Buehner wasn’t returned.

Keefe fell about 15 feet from the inside balcony, striking her head on a granite railing. Her injuries included fractures to her skull and vertebrae. A lawsuit her parents filed against the bar says Keefe remains unconscious and needs round-the-clock care.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company