Court: Bartender Who Sold Drinks To Woman Who Fell Charged

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a bartender at a Cleveland bar where a 20-year-old woman was critically injured falling from a second-story balcony on St. Patrick’s Day has been charged with selling alcohol to someone under 21.

Court records show 29-year-old Carisa Buehner is charged with the first-degree misdemeanor. Cleveland.com reports court records say Buehner sold three mixed vodka drinks to Megan Keefe and surveillance video showed Beuhner give Keefe the drinks without asking for her ID.

A message left Thursday at a Chardon phone listing for Buehner wasn’t returned.

Keefe fell about 15 feet from the inside balcony, striking her head on a granite railing. Her injuries included fractures to her skull and vertebrae. A lawsuit her parents filed against the bar says Keefe remains unconscious and needs round-the-clock care.

