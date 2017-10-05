CEO Of Cedar Fair To Leave That Position In January

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Amusement park operator Cedar Fair Entertainment says its chief executive will leave that position in January and be succeeded by the company’s president.

The Ohio-based amusement park chain said current CEO Matt Ouimet (WEE’-meht) will vacate that position on Jan. 1 and take a new role as executive chairman of Cedar Fair’s board. Richard Zimmerman will become CEO of the company headquartered in Sandusky, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

Ouimet has been Cedar Fair’s CEO since 2011.

Zimmerman has been Cedar Fair’s chief operating officer since 2011 and its president since 2016.

The company owns and operates 11 amusement parks including Cedar Point in Sandusky, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels. It also operates another theme park under a management contract.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company