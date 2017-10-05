MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Brantley On Indians’ ALDS Roster After Latest Comeback

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians All-Star Michael Brantley has made yet another comeback.

The left fielder is on Cleveland’s AL Division Series roster after it appeared his season might end because of an ankle ligament injury. Brantley missed 50 games after Aug. 8 when he got hurt but worked his way back and is expected to be used in a pinch-hitting role against the New York Yankees.

Brantley has been testing his ankle and may be able to play in the field during the series. He batted .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 90 games.

Indians manager Terry Francona is carrying 11 pitchers, seven infielders, five outfielders and two catchers on the 25-man roster. The most notable omissions were relievers Nick Goody, Dan Otero and Zach McAllister, who appeared in a combined 158 games.

New York manager Joe Girardi has 12 pitchers. He was forced to go to his bullpen early in the wild-card game when Luis Severino was chased in the first inning.

___

More AP baseball:

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company