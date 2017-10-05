MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

APNewsBreak: Records Show Ohio Has Plenty Of Execution Drugs

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New records show Ohio could have enough drugs on hand to carry out nearly 20 additional executions.

The documents obtained by The Associated Press through a records request show the state prisons agency took in new drug supplies in December and January.

The records show Ohio took in new supplies of midazolam (mih-DAY’-zoh-lam), a sedative administered first to inmates, and potassium chloride, which stops prisoners’ hearts.

The records don’t show new supplies of the second drug, rocuronium bromide, which paralyzes inmates.

The current totals mean Ohio has enough for 18 more executions.

What’s unclear is whether any of the drugs have expiration dates, which could considerably lower the number.

Ohio plans another execution in November.

A state prisons spokeswoman declined comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company