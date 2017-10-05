APNewsBreak: Records Show Ohio Has Plenty Of Execution Drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New records show Ohio could have enough drugs on hand to carry out nearly 20 additional executions.

The documents obtained by The Associated Press through a records request show the state prisons agency took in new drug supplies in December and January.

The records show Ohio took in new supplies of midazolam (mih-DAY’-zoh-lam), a sedative administered first to inmates, and potassium chloride, which stops prisoners’ hearts.

The records don’t show new supplies of the second drug, rocuronium bromide, which paralyzes inmates.

The current totals mean Ohio has enough for 18 more executions.

What’s unclear is whether any of the drugs have expiration dates, which could considerably lower the number.

Ohio plans another execution in November.

A state prisons spokeswoman declined comment.

