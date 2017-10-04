Winners Of 2017 Dayton Literary Peace Prize Announced

Posted On Wed. Oct 4th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Two books examining how political conflict impacts individual lives are winners of awards from an Ohio group that celebrates the power of literature to foster peace, social justice and global understanding.

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize fiction winner is “The Veins of the Ocean” by Patricia Engel. It’s the story of a Cuban-American woman fighting to support her brother while he remains on death row. The nonfiction winner is “What Have We Done” by David Wood. It examines the experiences of American soldiers in 21st century wars.

Engel and Wood will be honored at a gala in Dayton hosted by Pulitzer Prize winner Gilbert King on Nov. 5. Dayton Literary Peace Prize winners receive a $10,000 cash prize.

