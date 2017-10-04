Teen Skateboarder Dies After Falling While Holding Onto Car

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says Dallas Swogger was pronounced dead Tuesday of injuries suffered in the accident in Canton on Friday.

Canton police say Swogger was not wearing a helmet when he hit his head.

Investigators tell WOIO-TV that three of Swogger’s friends were inside the car he was hanging onto, and video was being recorded at the time. That video has not been released. Police say they are consulting with prosecutors about the possibility of criminal charges for the teens.

