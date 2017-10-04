MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Purported Ohio Gang Member Gets Life Sentences In 2 Slayings

Posted On Wed. Oct 4th, 2017
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say was a member of a gang called the Cincinnati White Boys has been sentenced to consecutive life sentences for two slayings last year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Doug Best cried and apologized as he was sentenced Tuesday in southwest Ohio’s Butler County.

Best told the judge he’s “truly remorseful” for killing “two innocent people for no reason.”

Best pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder in the slayings of Joseph Romano and Tiffany Hoskins in Middletown on consecutive days last November.

Twenty-two-year-old co-defendant Derrick Brown pleaded guilty in April to aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges and was sentenced to 51 years to life. Twenty-seven-year-old Charles Graham faces trial next month on charges of attempted burglary and participating in a criminal gang.

