Police: Suspect Wounded In Storage Facility Shootout

NORTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man has been taken into custody at a storage facility outside Akron after he was wounded in a shootout with officers.

A 911 caller reported seeing a man armed with a rifle at a storage facility in Norton on Tuesday night. Police advised people in the area to stay in their homes, and nearby Barberton High School, where athletics events were taking place, was put on lockdown.

Police say the man shot at officers, who then returned fire. The man suffered at least one gunshot wound, but it is unclear if he was hit by officers’ gunfire or shot himself. He was taken to an Akron hospital.

No officers were hit.

Officials say the suspect, a 41-year-old man from Akron, has an extensive criminal history.

