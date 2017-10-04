Police Release Name Of Woman Whose Body Was Found In Trailer

MARION, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found rolled in a blanket inside a trailer in the Cedar Rapids suburb of Marion.

Police identified her as 29-year-old Carried Davis, who lived in Columbus, Ohio, before moving to Marion.

Court records say 27-year-old Gregory Davis has been charged with first-degree murder. Authorities say he and Carrie Davis are not related. He was arrested after her body was found Monday morning in the parked utility trailer.

A criminal complaint states Gregory Davis told police he’d stabbed and killed her four or five days before the body was found. The complaint says she’d been living with Davis.

Gregory Davis remained in custody Wednesday, pending $2 million bail. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

