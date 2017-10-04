MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police Release Name Of Woman Whose Body Was Found In Trailer

Posted On Wed. Oct 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MARION, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found rolled in a blanket inside a trailer in the Cedar Rapids suburb of Marion.

Police identified her as 29-year-old Carried Davis, who lived in Columbus, Ohio, before moving to Marion.

Court records say 27-year-old Gregory Davis has been charged with first-degree murder. Authorities say he and Carrie Davis are not related. He was arrested after her body was found Monday morning in the parked utility trailer.

A criminal complaint states Gregory Davis told police he’d stabbed and killed her four or five days before the body was found. The complaint says she’d been living with Davis.

Gregory Davis remained in custody Wednesday, pending $2 million bail. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company