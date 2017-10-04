MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Alex Morgan Apologizes For Weekend Incident At Disney Park

Posted On Wed. Oct 4th, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alex Morgan has apologized on social media for an incident at Disney World over the weekend.

Morgan, a star for the World Cup-winning U.S. national team who also plays for the Orlando Pride, was among three soccer players kicked out of an Epcot park restaurant on Sunday. Authorities say the players were verbally aggressive with park security and other guests.

MLS players Donald Toia and Giles Barnes of Orlando City SC were also ejected. A sheriff’s report says the group began arguing with other guests and workers after Barnes cut in line at the United Kingdom Pavilion pub.

Morgan apologized on social media Wednesday morning.

“I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend. I will learn from this (and) make sure it does not happen again,” she posted, adding the hashtag “liveandlearn.”

The Orlando Pride visit the Portland Thorns in a National Women’s Soccer League playoff match on Saturday. Orlando City next plays on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Crew.

