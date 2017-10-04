MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

After Missing Camp, Josh Anderson Signs With Blue Jackets

Posted On Wed. Oct 4th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets re-signed Josh Anderson to a $5.55 million, three-year deal after the forward missed training camp and the preseason because he didn’t have a contract.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced the contract Tuesday on the eve of the start of the regular season. Anderson, who was a restricted free agent, will count $1.85 million against the salary cap through 2019-20.

Anderson, 23, had 17 goals and 12 assists last year in his first full NHL season. Columbus traded its first-round pick and a 2019 second-rounder to the Vegas Golden Knights to keep from losing Anderson and others in the expansion draft.

Kekalainen called Anderson “a young player (who) is still growing and developing with his best years still to come.” Anderson will make $1.6 million this season, $1.85 million in 2018-19 and $2.1 million in 2019-20.

