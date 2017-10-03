MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Talent Management Group: Dismiss Ex-football Star’s Lawsuit

Posted On Tue. Oct 3rd, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A talent management company is asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit that links the company to alleged improper use of ex-athletes’ photos by Ohio State University.

IMG says the lawsuit filed earlier this year by former Ohio State linebacker Chris Spielman doesn’t provide facts showing the company did anything wrong.

Among programs targeted by the complaint is a Honda-sponsored collection of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players, including Spielman.

The university says Honda’s banner contract was with IMG, not Ohio State.

Spielman’s class-action lawsuit wants the marketing programs stopped and the ex-athletes compensated.

A message was left with Spielman’s attorney, who is expected to oppose IMG’s request.

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
