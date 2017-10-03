MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Worker Trapped Between Granite Slabs Dies

Posted On Tue. Oct 3rd, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in central Ohio say granite slabs fell on a worker at a marble and granite business and critically injured the man who later died.

Columbus police released a statement saying the man was attempting to lift granite slabs outside Unique Stone Concepts on Tuesday when he was somehow inadvertently trapped between several slabs.

Authorities say co-workers found the man and freed him. Medics called to the scene around 11 a.m. took the man to a hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police were withholding the man’s name until relatives could be notified.

Authorities say their investigation into the death is continuing.

