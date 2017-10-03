MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

‘Pizzagate’ Figures Defended By GOP’s Mandel Start Super PAC

Posted On Tue. Oct 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two right-wing activists that Ohio Republican Josh Mandel (man-DEHL’) defended this summer against labeling by an anti-hate group have launched a super PAC backing his bid for U.S. Senate.

Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec are among founders of the political action committee launched Monday.

Both men were involved in the conspiracy theory dubbed “pizzagate,” which suggested Hillary Clinton was running a pedophile ring out of a pizzeria.

Mandel, Ohio’s state treasurer, retweeted a Twitter post by Cernovich in July that accused the Anti-Defamation League of “inciting terrorism” with a report identifying members of the “alt-right” and “alt-lite” movements.

It identified Cernovich and Posobiec as “alt-lite,” which the ADL defines as rejecting overtly white supremacist ideology but embracing misogyny and xenophobia.

Mandel seeks to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown next year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company