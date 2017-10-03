MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Indians to start Bauer in ALDS Game 1

Posted On Tue. Oct 3rd, 2017
Indians starting pitcher will be Trevor Bauer, not ace Corey Kluber 
TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer — not ace Corey Kluber — will start Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Thursday.

indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer

FILE – in this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland. Indians manager Terry Francona has decided to start right-hander Trevor Bauer _ and not ace Corey Kluber, in Game 1 of the AL playoffs. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Manager Terry Francona has elected to go with Bauer so he can start Kluber in Game 2 and then again in Game 5 if necessary. Kluber went 18-4 this season and likely will win his second Cy Young Award. He went 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA in six September starts.

Bauer, who nearly cost the Indians a shot at the World Series last year when he cut his finger while repairing a drone, shook off a slow start and went 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 31 starts. He was one of the league’s most dominant pitchers in the second half of the season.

Bauer’s ability to recover more quickly was another factor for Francona, who will start 18-game winner Carlos Carrasco in Game 3.

The AL champions will play the Minnesota-New York wild-card winner in the division series.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

