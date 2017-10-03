MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

High Court Won’t Hear Appeal By Condemned Man Who Killed Cop

Posted On Tue. Oct 3rd, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won’t review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.

that the case of 47-year-old Quisi (QWEE’-zee) Bryan is among those that the court has declined to review during this term.

He was condemned for shooting Wayne Leon in 2000 after the officer stopped Bryan for a traffic violation.

A federal judge overturned Bryan’s convictions in 2015 and concluded that prosecutors had improperly sought to remove a prospective juror because the juror was black. Bryan also is black.

A federal appeals court reversed that decision and reinstated his convictions in December. Bryan had asked the nation’s high court to review that ruling.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

