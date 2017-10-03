MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fumes Send Children, Teacher To Hospital With Dizziness

Posted On Tue. Oct 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northeast Ohio say fumes from a construction project sent 10 middle school children and a teacher to a hospital for treatment of dizziness and led officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.

Kenston Local Schools officials said the Bainbridge Township Fire Department determined the fumes at Kenston Middle School in Chagrin Falls on Tuesday were caused by a roofing adhesive. Officials said an air handling unit circulated the fumes in two classrooms.

School officials say the building was evacuated after students in those classrooms began complaining about the fumes around 9 a.m.

All afternoon activities were canceled, and the building was being ventilated. Classes were scheduled to resume Wednesday.

The school is in Chagrin Falls, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company