Cincinnati Police Union Leader: Force Addicts Into Treatment

CINCINNATI (AP) — The leader of the Cincinnati police union says opioid addicts endanger officers and should be forced into treatment.

Sgt. Dan Hils out after a Cincinnati officer searching a suspect was exposed to an unknown, powdery substance that sickened him. The substance was likely fentanyl (FIN’-tan-uhl) or another opioid more potent than heroin.

Hils says the officer was taken to a hospital Monday and will recover, but it’s third such case involving a Cincinnati officer in two months.

The Fraternal Order of Police local leader says officers face “extreme danger” from the opioid crisis as they deal with potent drugs and unpredictable addicts who can turn violent.

Hils says authorities should have greater ability to force people into treatment programs when they’re harming themselves or endangering others.

