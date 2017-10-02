MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

US Supreme Court Rejects Appeal By Convicted Killer Of 11

Posted On Mon. Oct 2nd, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home.

At issue were arguments by 58-year-old Anthony Sowell (SOH’-wehl) over the closure of an evidence hearing during his trial and his rejected offer to plead guilty.

Sowell lost the argument in the Ohio Supreme Court and then appealed to the nation’s high court, which turned down the appeal Monday.

Sowell’s attorneys objected to the trial judge’s closing of a pre-trial hearing over the admissibility of Sowell’s videotaped police interrogation of more than 11 hours.

The judge ultimately allowed the use of the video, and most of it was played during Sowell’s trial.

A message was left with Sowell’s attorney.

