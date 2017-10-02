University Settles Lawsuit With Steubenville Rape Convict

CLEVELAND (AP) — Youngstown State University has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with a football player convicted of rape as a teen who sued after the Ohio school allowed him to join the team and then told him he couldn’t play this season.

An attorney for Steubenville resident Ma’lik Richmond says he’ll remain on the football team under the deal announced Monday. The university will pay for legal costs. Other terms of the deal were not made immediately available.

Richmond made the team in January but was told in August that he couldn’t play after a student circulated a petition to keep him off the team.

Richmond filed suit against his school Sept. 13. A judge issued a temporary order the next day allowing Richmond to play.

Comments

comments