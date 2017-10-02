MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Officer Shot 2 Men Threatening Others With Gun

Posted On Mon. Oct 2nd, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an officer shot and wounded two men who were threatening people with a gun during a large fight outside an Akron nightclub.

Officials say both men, ages 21 and 23, were seriously injured. Police say they were threatening officers and other people in a downtown bar district early Sunday when an officer opened fire. Police say shots were fired back at the officers, but they were not hurt.

Investigators say a handgun was recovered near one of the men.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on paid administrative leave. Investigators have not released his name or the names of the injured men.

