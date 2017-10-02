MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: No Injuries After Robbery Suspect Fires At Officers

Posted On Mon. Oct 2nd, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say a man running from the scene of a reported robbery fired a shot at a responding officer

Officials say the officer was not harmed.

Police say officers were investigating the robbery report Sunday morning when they heard a struggle inside the home. The officers went to the back of the house and saw two men run out.

Police say one man paused to shoot at the officers before fleeing, but did not hit anyone. Both men got away.

The officer did not return fire.

