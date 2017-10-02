Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Oct. 02.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 02 10:00 AM Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich makes a Yes on Issue 2 campaign announcement

Location: Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capitol Square, 75 East State St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://yesonissue2.com/ https://twitter.com/ohyeson2

Contacts: Dennis Willard Ohio Yes on Issue 2 dennis@precisionnewmedia.com 1 614 209 8945

Monday, Oct. 02 10:00 AM Ohio Banking Commission meeting

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 S High St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce

Contacts: Lindsey LeBerth Dept. of Unclaimed Funds lindsey.leberth@com.state.oh.us 1 614 995 5791

Monday, Oct. 02 Macy’s Inc: Q3 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Susan Robinson Macy’s Investor Relations susan.robinson@macys.com 1 513 579 7028

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 03 6:00 PM Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge hosts live telephone town hall

Location: TBD fudge.house.gov https://twitter.com/RepMarciaFudge

Contacts: Ajashu Thomas Office of Rep. Marcia Fudge ajashu.thomas@mail.house.gov 1 202 225 7032

To participate in this event, please register at https://fudge.house.gov/telephone-townhall-signup

Tuesday, Oct. 03 – Thursday, Oct. 05 The Pigments & Color Science Forum

Location: Palacio de Congresos de Alicante, Alicante Cleveland http://www.smithersrapra.com https://twitter.com/SmithersRapra

Contacts: Melissa Adams Smithers Rapra Marketing Manager madams@smithers.com 1 330 762 7441 x 1209

Wednesday, Oct. 04 8:00 AM Tasktop Connect Conference

Location: Vue Columbus, Columbus, OH Columbus http://connect.tasktop.com/ https://twitter.com/Tasktop

Contacts: Joyce Bartlett Tasktop press Joyce.bartlett@tasktop.com 1 781 771 3112

Wednesday, Oct. 04 – Sunday, Oct. 08 Girl Scout National Council Session Convention – G.I.R.L. 2017 Girl Scout National Council Session Convention, a forum for communicating with the leadership of the Girl Scouts about the innovation and the variety of products and services available to service the needs of Girl Scouting

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Columbus www.GirlScouts.org https://twitter.com/girlscouts

Contacts: Girl Scouts of the USA Press media@girlscouts.org 1 212 852 8525

Wednesday, Oct. 04 – Thursday, Oct. 05 Northeast Ohio RIMS Regional Conference

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, 515 W 3rd St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.rims.org https://twitter.com/RIMSorg

Contacts: RIMS 1 212 286 9292

