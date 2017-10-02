MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Indicted In Death Of Woman Set On Fire In 2015

Posted On Mon. Oct 2nd, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says a man who set his ex-girlfriend on fire has been indicted on more serious charges after the woman died nearly two years later.

Franklin County’s prosecutor says a grand jury on Monday indicted Michael Slager on aggravated murder and murder charges in 33-year-old Judy Malinowski’s death. Slager previously was sentenced to 11 years in prison on charges including aggravated arson and felonious assault.

It couldn’t immediately be determined whether Slager has an attorney yet.

Malinowski was doused in gasoline and set ablaze in August 2015. She died in June of this year.

She inspired Ohio legislation requiring six additional years in prison for crimes that permanently maim or disfigure victims. Her relatives were there as Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) signed “Judy’s Law” last month.

