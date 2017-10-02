Developer Charged In Corruption Probe With Over 100 Counts

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. Oct 2nd, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a developer has been indicted in a corruption probe on more than 100 counts related to development projects in northeast Ohio.

An Ohio Attorney General’s Office statement says Dominic Marchionda and affiliated businesses were indicted Monday on counts that include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering and theft, among other charges. Authorities say the charges are related to three projects in Youngstown.

The indictment alleges Marchionda and others illegally schemed to obtain public funds. It also alleges that Marchionda used public funds for personal expenses to “continue to live his lavish life style.”

Marchionda’s attorney, John McCaffrey, released a statement Monday saying Marchionda “rejects the state’s characterizations and will defend his years of development work with evidence in a court of law.”

