Child Among 5 Hurt As Cars, Truck Collide On Ohio Road

Posted On Mon. Oct 2nd, 2017
MARION, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old child was among five people hurt in a three-vehicle crash in north-central Ohio.

The two drivers were flown to Columbus hospitals after the collisions Sunday afternoon about 45 miles (72 kilometers) to the north in Marion County.

State troopers say a car failed to yield to oncoming traffic at an intersection and hit a pickup truck, which then struck a third vehicle.

An adult and the child passenger in the truck also were taken to hospitals in Columbus. Authorities didn’t immediately release information about the extent of their injuries.

No charges were immediately filed, but troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

Information from: The Marion Star,

