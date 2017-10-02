AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

For release 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 16. Pickerington Central 13.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 25. Sylvania Northview 23. Hudson 15. Dayton Belmont 14. Barberton 13. Massillon Washington 13.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Bay Village Bay (1) 26. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter 16. New Philadelphia 14. Tallmadge 13. Chardon 12.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard 18. Cincinnati Indian Hill 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 16. Newark Licking Valley 15. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 13.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 26. Milan Edison 21. Belmont Union Local 20. Gahanna Columbus Academy 19. Tontogany Otsego 18. Bethel-Tate 17.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Smithville 28. Mechanicsburg 22. West Liberty-Salem 16.

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 30. Minster 22. Warren John F. Kennedy 16. Lisbon David Anderson 16.

