MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2 Toddlers Found In River After Wandering Off At Ohio Park

Posted On Mon. Oct 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a southwestern Ohio river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at a park.

Authorities didn’t immediately provide an update on the boys’ conditions after they were pulled from the Great Miami River and hospitalized Sunday night in Dayton. Park police indicated that one of the children was responsive and crying by the time he was put into an ambulance.

Recordings of 911 calls indicated that people at the scene attempted to revive the boys using CPR after passing bicyclists spotted them in the water.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company