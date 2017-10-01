Ohio State Program To Cover Tuition For Low-income Students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.

The Columbus Dispatch the university announced last week that in-state students who qualify for Pell grants will be offered financial aid packages to pay tuition and mandatory fees not already covered by other sources.

The program will start during the 2018-2019 academic year and initially will be limited to students on the Columbus campus.

The school estimates 3,500 students will receive assistance at a cost of around $11 million.

Funding will come from an agreement the school signed with a private partnership to manage campus energy needs that included money for academics.

OSU President Michael Drake says the school has been working to make high-quality education affordable to more families.

