Ohio College Celebrates Wright Brothers Day

Posted On Sun. Oct 1st, 2017
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio university will celebrate the innovative spirit of its namesake aviation pioneers this week.

Wright State University on Thursday will mark the 112th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ record 39-minute flight in 1905 on what is now Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

That flight at Huffman Prairie helped the brothers prove they had a marketable and practical airplane.

The brothers operated a bicycle shop in Dayton. They first flew at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in December 1903.

Wright Brothers Day will feature re-enactors and the school will host innovators displaying their current projects. Technology displays will include a robot and an unmanned air vehicle.

Also planned are displays from the Wright State .

