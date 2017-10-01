Marilyn Manson, Hurt Onstage In NY, Cancels Oct. Tour Shows

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Sun. Oct 1st, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Manson is canceling several upcoming tour dates after the singer was injured in a mishap onstage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.

“The Dope Show” singer issued a statement Sunday that said his Oct. 2-14 shows will be rescheduled. That means dates in Boston; Huntington, New York; Toronto; Camden, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago; Milwaukee; Kansas City, Missouri; and Houston are affected.

Manson, whose 10th album “Heaven Upside Down” comes out Friday, was injured Saturday night toward the end of his set, ending the concert early. Variety reported that Manson fell backward onstage and a prop fell on him. He will be recuperating at his home in Los Angeles.

