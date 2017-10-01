Freedom Center Lecture To Focus On Ohio Native US Grant

CINCINNATI (AP) — The heroism of Ohio native Ulysses S. Grant as a Civil War general and U.S. president will be highlighted during a lecture at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Author and historian Ronald C. White will speak Wednesday evening in Cincinnati. White is the author of “American Ulysses: A Life of Ulysses S. Grant.”

White’s book details how Grant was a brilliant Union Army commander in the Union Army and then a president who promoted civil rights and battled the Ku Klux Klan.

The Freedom Center’s Christopher Miller says White will discuss the challenges Grant overcame during the Civil War and his presidency.

The nation’s 18th president was born in Point Pleasant, 25 miles southeast of Cincinnati.

