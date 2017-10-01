Ex-Ohio Principal Convicted Of Failing To Report Abuse

Posted On Sun. Oct 1st, 2017
NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio high school principal has been found guilty of failing to tell authorities that a student had reported being abused by a family member.

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette former Sheridan High School Principal Chris King was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of failing to report Friday in Perry County Juvenile Court in central Ohio.

A Perry County assistant prosecutor argued in court that King failed to protect the student earlier this year. A counselor at the school testified that King was told about the abuse and that she notified authorities when he did not.

King resigned in March. He declined to comment after the trial except to say an appeal was planned.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

