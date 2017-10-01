Dayton VA Renews Efforts To Fight Veteran Suicides

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials at the Dayton VA Medical Center are launching a new effort to prevent veteran suicides.

VA officials signed a pledge Thursday committing to a plan to help reduce suicides. Officials will organize a “buddy system” to identify at-risk veterans using predictive modeling while expanding suicide prevention training. The new initiative also includes partnerships with community organizations.

The VA says about 20 veterans in the U.S. commit suicide each day. Dayton VA suicide prevention coordinator Eleanor Bola says sexual trauma, stress and multiple deployments all contribute to suicidal thoughts in veterans. Bola says veterans need to know help is available.

Online: www.veterancrisisline.net.

